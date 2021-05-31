4 Reasons Nasma Central Is Ideal For Families Looking For A Home In Sharjah

Parks, fitness facilities, retail, dining… a Sharjah ‘hood is perfectttt for families! UAE-based developers, Arada are behind scores of exciting community projects that work to enrich, engage and inspire their residents. Their top-notch properties have made them the cream of the UAE’s real estate industry and just recently, Arada has unveiled Nasma Central – a vibrant community centre and park at Sharjah’s Al Suyouh district. Soon to become THE hood in Sharjah for famjams, shoppers, and fitness enthusiasts, Nasma Central will impress you for all the right reasons!

4. Nasma Residences is just a hop and skip away from the community hub Those living in the hood will ADORE the community centre. All your needs sorted with stores, an international school, a mosque and two smaller neighbourhood parks, as well as Nasma Central and Nasma Central Park. Lucky peeps also have excellent connectivity with Dubai and the rest of the Northern Emirates and is located just minutes away from Arada’s new forested community project Masaar, the upcoming Sharjah Botanical Garden, Tilal City and the new Sharjah Convention Centre. Convenient!

3. The MASSIVE variety of retail and dining outlets! The new lifestyle hub at the Nasma Residences community in Sharjah is calling shopaholics all over town to come and explore the centre’s many shops, cafes and services that will cater to all your daily wants and needs. That means a Starbucks drive-thru, a Bath & Body Works outlet, a Health First pharmacy, a Doc Barnet barbershop, Vanilla Rose Café, Techno Dry Clean, confectionary store Melty and British Orchard Nursery. Fresh food FTW! Spinneys supermarket will share the freshest of all products specifically tailored for local requirements at Nasma Central, plus the venue will soon launch many more concept eateries and cafes. (So keep ’em grams ready for all the content!) Shop till you drop and then take a breather at Origins Koffee Lab & Kitchen, the first café that has opened its doors with a promise to keep you caffeinated!

2. Get fit at Nasma Central as the Wellfit sports club will boast two separate gyms for men and women, personal training, group studio classes & a pool!

1. Nasma Central Park includes sporting facilities, lush green spaces and 15m manmade hill Ouuuffff flex.com. Adjacent to Nasma Central, you’ll find Nasma Central Park, which contains: A 5-a-side football pitch

Basketball court

Tennis court

Outdoor gym

A cycling

A jogging track The centrepiece of Nasma Central Park is a 15 metres tall manmade hill, which features a path rotating around the hill to its summit offering impressive views of Nasma Residences and the nearby Sharjah Mosque.

Impressed or IMPRESSED?!