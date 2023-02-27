Business Lunches With Burj Khalifa Views Don’t Get Much Better Than This

Offering you the chance to test the best of Dubai’s culinary scene without breaking the bank… business lunches are Dubai’s restaurant scene best kept secret and if you’re always on the hunt for the next and the best, this one is set to be one of the greats.

Peruvian Japanese restaurant Nazcaa, located at Address Fountain Views hotel is adding another feather to its cap in the form of an amazing business lunch menu.

Treat yourself to a fabulous 3-course set menu with Burj Khalifa views at Nazcaa for AED125

Choose indoor or outdoor dining at this buzzing Downtown restaurant and prepare for a culinary treat

The interiors of Nazcaa are just as delicious as the food, with stunning views at every turn.

And the kitchen team, who offer a unique interpretation of Nikkei gastronomy, is whipping up a storm. The business lunch includes soup, two starters, one plate of maki, one main course served with Chaufa, and one dessert. This is incredible value considering the quality that the restaurant is known for.

How much? AED 125 per person, excluding tax

Book it in!

Give Nazcaa a call: 04 542 4200

Hate calls? WhatsApp them! +971 54 217 2123

Where? Address Fountain Views, Floor 12

Available Mondays to Fridays between 12 and 4pm