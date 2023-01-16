An Incredible Peruvian Restaurant Has Opened In Downtown And The Views Are Amazing

If you’re a foodie looking to try something new and exciting, Nazcaa is the perfect spot.

Nazcaa, Dubai’s newest Peruvian Japanese fusion restaurant, is set to bring a unique dining experience to the city. Located in the heart of Dubai, at the Address Fountain Views hotel, it’s got an incredible terrace overlooking the Burj Khalifa.

Add it to your buckelist immediately! The menu will feature a blend of traditional Peruvian and Japanese flavours, with dishes such as ceviche, sushi, and sake all on offer. The restaurant’s talented chefs have spent years perfecting their craft and are excited to bring their culinary creations to Dubai.

It’s literally THE perfect place for a romantic date or a night out with friends

The restaurant is set to be a hit with locals and tourists alike and is sure to become a go-to destination for foodies in Dubai.

Nazcaa introduces a personal touch by taking its menu beyond the confines of Nikkei and embracing the Nazca (Peruvian) tradition

The fusion of Japanese ingredients with Peruvian cuisine will have you gushing over the unique Peruvian-meets-Japanese flavours. Get your gastronomical fix from this one-of-a-kind concept that dishes up an elevated handcrafted beverage, tantalising eats and dazzling views.

The interiors are like something from a travel magazine! Walk in and you’re instantly transported to the southern coast of Peru

Like its namesake, the interiors of Nazcaa are laced with large designs of linework the size of fields that adorn the earth with geometric shapes and animalistic figures, which the resto has embodied throughout the venue.

And there’s no match for the views, we tell ya! As you walk outdoors, catch the boujee sight of an infinity pool and incredible views of the Burj Khalifa, its lights, and the city itself. For an authentic touch, the beyond Nikkei restaurant has brought vibrant, beautiful plating and cutlery all the way from Peru, as well as art pieces handcrafted by Japanese artists, each designed with impeccable attention to detail and creative flair.

If this is how you ROLL, then get a booking here!

or call them on +971 54 217 2123, or email reservations@nazcaa.com