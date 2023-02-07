This New Downtown Restaurant Is THE Valentine’s Hotspot For 2023

A stunning Downtown Dubai restaurant has announced its Valentine’s Day deals and it’s perfect for a special occasion.

The most romantic day of the year looms, and the newly opened Peruvian Japanese restaurant Nazcaa is pulling out all the stops to ensure that your evening will be a dream from start to finish, with set menus starting from AED850 per couple!

With the most amazing views, entertainment from a roaming violinist, complimentary Valentine’s cocktails, and a signature dessert that’s going to leave you wanting more, here’s why Nazcaa is THE hotspot for Valentine’s Day 2023.

Book your memorable Valentine’s eve and get more deets right here

Spend Valentine’s under the stars with incredible Burj Khalifa views

Located in The Address Fountain Views Hotel, Nazcaa has the most beautiful skyline views, and it’s all that and then some, because for February 14, the restaurant is whipping up a gastronomic six-course set menu for all the foodies in the house.

Couples will be welcomed with a complimentary welcome cocktail before you tuck into the Nikkei-inspired menu which features mouthwatering starters, mains, and an incredible signature dessert, the Raspberry Mascarpone Cheesecake.

Menu highlights will include Coconut Mango Ceviche, scrumptious Nikkei Oysters, and a selection of enticing Sushi and Tamari and Depending on the chosen package, couples can pair their delicious meal with either a chic bottle of grape, bubbly, or a variety of signature cocktails.

Note! You can join for dinner on the terrace or indoors, alternatively you can join for cocktails at the lounge/bar area, and there’s also a private dining room available if you want to make this one a TRULY special occasion.

The set menus start from AED850 per couple

There’s one complimentary Valentine’s cocktail for everyone in the house!(Raspberry puree & bubbly)

Set Menu at AED 850 per couple

Set Menu and 6 signature cocktails at AED 1150 per couple

Set Menu and grapes at AED 1250 per couple

Set Menu and bubbles at AED 1350 per couple

Book your memorable Valentine’s eve and get more deets right here