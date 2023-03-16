An Epic Gaming Experience On Wheels Has Hit The Streets Of Dubai

When you’re a gamer or the parent of a gamer, the joy and skills you get from gaming is bar NONE. So, imagine an ultimate gaming experience on wheels… Well friends, you won’t have to picture it much longer because the Mashreq Neo NXT Gaming Challenge is right here in Dubai!

The Mashreq Neo NXT Gaming Challenge is a cutting-edge experience that promises to take your gaming skills to the next level

So climb aboard the gaming truck and get ready to participate in LIVE gaming sessions. Gamers aged 8-18 years old will be able to play games and challenges which will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube channels of Galaxy Racer. Get ready to showcase your gaming prowess to people all over the world!

That’s not all, the Mashreq Neo NXT Gaming Challenge truck is fully loaded with extra terminals for ALL ages who want to get in on the action and challenge other gamers. The winners aged 8 to 18 can take away gift vouchers worth AED 300 as well as gaming peripherals. ANNDD the participants can stand a chance to win gift vouchers worth AED 100.

For all the deets click here.

Mark your calendars and get ready for an unmissable gaming experience

The Mashreq Neo NXT Gaming Challenge truck is hitting the streets of JBR Walk on March 15-19. So, get ready to participate, play, and win epic prizes!

That’s not all, you’ll even grab the chance to meet a star-studded line-up of high-profile influencers, including Kris Fade, Khalid Al Ameri, Deepti Chandak, and Dalia Hammoud aka DoDo. You’ll be able to interact and challenge the influencers, thus making for an even more exhilarating experience.

Where? JBR Walk

When?

Weekends: 1 PM to 9 PM

Weekdays: 5 PM to 9 PM

Influencer Schedule:

Deepti Chandak – March 16

DoDo (Dalia Hammoud) – March 17

Kris Fade – March 18-19

The Important Bits:

The 10 day challenge started on March 11 and ends March 19.

