New SpaceX Launch Date Announced Following Postponement of Sultan Al Neyadi Mission

New date announced for Crew-6 mission

NASA and SpaceX were forced to scrub today’s launch of the Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) due to a ground systems issue.

The launch was meant to be re-scheduled for tomorrow, February 28th, but unfavorable weather conditions made it impossible to proceed with the launch.

Sudden complication

At T-minus one minute and 24 seconds, the launch was postponed due to a problem with the ground systems. NASA and SpaceX teams are currently working to resolve the issue before the next launch attempt.

HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohamed took to Twitter to comment on the postponement:

The launch has been postponed, yet our ambitions remain high. Wishing a safe and successful mission to Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and the entire Crew-6 team. #ZayedAmbition

New date

Unfavorable weather forecasts for tomorrow, February 28th makes have set the next launch attempt 12:34am ET March 2nd, pending resolution of the technical issue. Although the weather forecast for March 2nd looks promising, there is always a risk of unforeseen complications.

