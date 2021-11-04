د . إAEDSRر . س

This New Sporting Complex At Zabeel Sports District In Dubai Is GOALS

Get ready for Dubai’s ultimate SPORTS destination!

Right on time too because Dubai Fitness Challenge just started and you’re going to need a space where you can practice all your new favourite sports.

Welcome, Zabeel Sports District. A multi-sports complex located on the rooftop of The Dubai Mall Zabeel.

5x panoramic padel tennis courts, 2x basketball and volleyball courts, 4x covered badminton courts and 1x cricket pitch! Ermm YESSS!

So not only can you dunk, pitch, and swing, you can do all that overlooking the stunning view of Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa.

The Zabeel Sports District has everything you need to get the ball rolling

EVERYTHING you need to take on a new sport or hone your skills can be found under one roof, or rather on a roof of the 20,000 Sq Ft Zabeel Sports District of The Dubai Mall.

From Basketball, Badminton, to Cricket, Padel Tennis and Volleyball, all can be played at this place! If you’re looking to hone your already existing skill, you can book a court, you can also rent out the ball and padel on location too. So, all you’ll need to do is show up!

If you suddenly see yourself playing a new sport, the Zabeel Sports District offer first-class coaching to everyone, with no membership required! Check out the coaching schedule and book your sessions. They’ll take you straight to the path of professionalism without striking out!

Because you gotta refuel after a hard day of playing sports, the Zabeel Sports District has a Juice Bar where you could energise on the best natural ingredients.

The important deets

To book your court, click HERE!

For more info, call: (04) 4485131 or email: info@zabeelsportsdistrict.com

The Zabeel Sports District

The Zabeel Sports District is a dynamic multi-sports complex spanning 20,000 Sq Ft. consisting of five panoramic Padel Tennis courts, two Basketball and Volleyball courts, four covered Badminton courts, and one pitch for Cricket with safety nets. Located on the rooftop of The Dubai Mall Zabeel with amazing views of Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa, the Zabeel Sports District offers endless opportunities for youth and adults to enjoy their favourite sports and a whole range of leisure activities, including a Juice and Protein Bar for healthy refreshments.

