The Beach Party Is The Ultimate New Year’s Eve Getaway

Why settle for just a party when you can enjoy a whole GETAWAY for NYE?

Banan Beach is hooking you up with the ultimate New Year’s Eve party. You’re in for an unforgettable night and the best fireworks view from its sandy shores!

What’s happening? A lit night of endless fun by the pool/beach, Live DJ with the hottest tunes, delish food, shisha and yummy cocktails. The perfect way to ring in the new year with your loved ones.

Where? Banan Beach

When? 31st December 9:00pm till late

From walk-ins to VIP stays, here are the NYE packages

Chalet Package – AED6,000

Vip Table for 6, dinner, 3 bottles of bubbly, overnight stay for 6 and

breakfast the next morning

These offers are valid till December 20th.

Loft Tent Package – AED2,950

Amazing Table for 4, dinner, 2 bottles of bubbly,

overnight stay for 4 and breakfast the next morning

Small Tent Package: AED800

Cozy Table for 2, dinner, 1 bottles of bubbly, overnight stay for 2 and

breakfast the next morning

VVIP Sky Bridge Table for up to 10 Package: AED5,000

VVIP Table for 10, dinner, 5 bottles of bubbly including mixers

Walk-in/Single tickets: AED200

1 drink of your choice from the menu, standing room only.

Psst! RAK will aim to break a record for fireworks and you’ll have the best seat in the house!

Banan Beach is a recycled, handmade and sustainable beach, with the coziest yet wildest atmosphere

Their chalets and tents are right by the ocean and their restaurants use charcoal or wood for cooking. You’ll be transported to an island getaway minus the hassle of travel and lengthy commute.

You can opt for a loft tent as a romantic getaway with a private jacuzzi or bring the gang and enjoy a chalet with a private pool, bar, BBQ area, and even very ‘grammable swings!

All the important deets

Book your NYE chalet ASAP!

Click here to book your next stay or call +97172353566

