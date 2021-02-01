Niall Horan's Tweet Just Revealed He's Been In Dubai

The Niall Horan fan army are SHOOK. The former One Directioner still holds massive star power, and when he posted a tweet on Sunday, thanking OMEGA for the great tournament (oh, to be a celeb) the RT button on Twitter kicked into action and fans all over the world have questions. Namely, ‘are you performing in Dubai?’ and ‘how can we meet you?’. Niall was in town for the Dubai Desert Classic, the Irish man is a huge fan of the golf, and this trip is almost becoming an annual event for him. In normal times, fans are usually lucky enough to grab a pic, but we’re living in COVID times, so this trip was a little quieter than his usual visits. Once the golf was done, he signed off his visit with a Tweet that thanked Omega and also let fans know that he was in Dubai. Come back ANYTIME, Niall

Pretty much everyone’s response to his pic

I’m in Dubai!! — Z💖 One Direction🆔 (@goldencreature7) January 27, 2021

Niall’s fan army are so loyal

dubai has never been more ✨blessed✨ because u went there — Sho🥂 HARRY'S FUCKIN DAY II follow limit (@91SWEATLIGHTS) January 27, 2021

Fan accounts are sharing throwbacks of the last time Horan was in town

🔙Jan 28,2018. @NiallOfficial is the most handsome golfer in the world pic.twitter.com/V1hf8gfSJl — Beccy 🦕 (@Beccysjusthere) January 29, 2021

This was three years ago, when we were all a little more free My biggest regret is seeing Niall at this VERY tournament and not asking him for a pic. You live and learn.

.@NiallOfficial golfing in Dubai at the OMEGA golf Dubai, 3 years ago; a thread. pic.twitter.com/hPbV6yoEcF — Niall Horan Daily News (@NiallHDailyNews) January 24, 2021

Another from three years ago when we were a LOT more free Oh to live a facemask free live once more!

.@NiallOfficial with some fans 3 years ago in Dubai. © to the owners pic.twitter.com/sCPmqTKkpH — Niall Horan Daily News (@NiallHDailyNews) January 26, 2021

If you’re here for Niall, here’s some cute Niall Horan and Jamie Cordon content

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran)

In big golf news, congrats to Paul Casey (great name) the WINNER of the Dubai OMEGA Dubai Desert Classic

Well deserved!