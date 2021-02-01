Latest
Niall Horan's Tweet Just Revealed He's Been In Dubai
The Niall Horan fan army are SHOOK.
The former One Directioner still holds massive star power, and when he posted a tweet on Sunday, thanking OMEGA for the great tournament (oh, to be a celeb) the RT button on Twitter kicked into action and fans all over the world have questions. Namely, ‘are you performing in Dubai?’ and ‘how can we meet you?’.
Niall was in town for the Dubai Desert Classic, the Irish man is a huge fan of the golf, and this trip is almost becoming an annual event for him. In normal times, fans are usually lucky enough to grab a pic, but we’re living in COVID times, so this trip was a little quieter than his usual visits. Once the golf was done, he signed off his visit with a Tweet that thanked Omega and also let fans know that he was in Dubai.
Come back ANYTIME, Niall
Loved watching the @OMEGAGolfDubai this week, such a great tournament ! Thanks @omegawatches . Hope to be back to Dubai soon#ODDC #MadeForGreatness #TimeToMakeHistory pic.twitter.com/iEdcx9MsGP
— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) January 31, 2021
Pretty much everyone’s response to his pic
I’m in Dubai!!
— Z💖 One Direction🆔 (@goldencreature7) January 27, 2021
Niall’s fan army are so loyal
dubai has never been more ✨blessed✨ because u went there
— Sho🥂 HARRY'S FUCKIN DAY II follow limit (@91SWEATLIGHTS) January 27, 2021
Fan accounts are sharing throwbacks of the last time Horan was in town
🔙Jan 28,2018. @NiallOfficial is the most handsome golfer in the world pic.twitter.com/V1hf8gfSJl
— Beccy 🦕 (@Beccysjusthere) January 29, 2021
This was three years ago, when we were all a little more free
My biggest regret is seeing Niall at this VERY tournament and not asking him for a pic. You live and learn.
.@NiallOfficial golfing in Dubai at the OMEGA golf Dubai, 3 years ago; a thread. pic.twitter.com/hPbV6yoEcF
— Niall Horan Daily News (@NiallHDailyNews) January 24, 2021
Another from three years ago when we were a LOT more free
Oh to live a facemask free live once more!
.@NiallOfficial with some fans 3 years ago in Dubai.
© to the owners pic.twitter.com/sCPmqTKkpH
— Niall Horan Daily News (@NiallHDailyNews) January 26, 2021
If you’re here for Niall, here’s some cute Niall Horan and Jamie Cordon content
In big golf news, congrats to Paul Casey (great name) the WINNER of the Dubai OMEGA Dubai Desert Classic
BTS 📹🏆
A sneak peek of @Paul_Casey celebrating his 15th European Tour triumph at the #ODDC #MadeForGreatness #TimeToMakeHistory pic.twitter.com/5G970L7V5Y
— OMEGA Golf Dubai (@OMEGAGolfDubai) January 31, 2021
Well deserved!
"I've worked so hard, I'm so happy."
An emotional @Paul_Casey reflects on his win…#ODDC pic.twitter.com/ITBu6d2irx
— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 31, 2021