No More FREE Parking: Parts Of The Palm Jumeirah Are Getting Parking Meters

Taxis can often be really expensive if you need to travel a lot in the city and other forms of public transportation are just time-consuming. So what do you do? Buy a car? WRONG because parking is also expensive.

And guess what… The Palm Jumeirah is not going to have free parking anymore

@mypalmdubai shared a photo of a parking meter located on the corniche of The Palm. We did some digging and unfortunately, it’s true.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PARKONIC (@parkonic)

The ‘Parkonic’ parking meters are also going to be installed at Golden Mile Galleria 1 & 2 and The Pointe

The image shows the new parking meter being installed on the East Crescent of The Palm, beside Aloft hotel. BUT according to the info on their Instagram page, you can enjoy free parking when you validate the ticket!

via GIPHY