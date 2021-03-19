The actress has starred in so many iconic movies, shows and video performances- it’s a wonder what she’ll put forward as an NFT.

We wonder what this could be… hmmm.

Notable Dubai Resident Lindsay Lohan Will Sell NFTs On The Tron Blockchain

She joins the list of celebs involved in the Tron blockchain, with other celebrities including Swae Lee, Tyga, Ne-Yo and Soulja Boy

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a unique blockchain that allows for the ownership to files and objects even if those digital items are freely available to the public

Coindesk described it best, by defining it as ‘digital bragging rights you can sell.’

An example of this is exhibited with the viral TikTok video that shows Nathan Apodaca on a skateboard gleefully singing along to a Fletwood Max song.

Apodaca is selling the video as an NFT with the starting bid of US$500,000, according to TMZ.