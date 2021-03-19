Latest
Notable Dubai Resident Lindsay Lohan Will Sell NFTs On The Tron Blockchain
Tron will host the NFTs Lohan will put forward with plans to release her digital collectibles on Saturday
We wonder what this could be… hmmm.
The actress has starred in so many iconic movies, shows and video performances- it’s a wonder what she’ll put forward as an NFT.
She joins the list of celebs involved in the Tron blockchain, with other celebrities including Swae Lee, Tyga, Ne-Yo and Soulja Boy
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a unique blockchain that allows for the ownership to files and objects even if those digital items are freely available to the public
Coindesk described it best, by defining it as ‘digital bragging rights you can sell.’
An example of this is exhibited with the viral TikTok video that shows Nathan Apodaca on a skateboard gleefully singing along to a Fletwood Max song.
Apodaca is selling the video as an NFT with the starting bid of US$500,000, according to TMZ.
