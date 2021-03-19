د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

Notable Dubai Resident Lindsay Lohan Will Sell NFTs On The Tron Blockchain

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Notable Dubai Resident Lindsay Lohan Will Sell NFTs On The Tron Blockchain
Hollywood’s favourite Mean Girl and notable Dubai resident Lindsay Lohan has teamed up with Tron to begin selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Saturday.
Lohan got in a scheduled Clubhouse discussion with Tron founder Justin Sun on Thursday, according to Pyments.

Tron will host the NFTs Lohan will put forward with plans to release her digital collectibles on Saturday

We wonder what this could be… hmmm.

The actress has starred in so many iconic movies, shows and video performances- it’s a wonder what she’ll put forward as an NFT.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

She joins the list of celebs involved in the Tron blockchain, with other celebrities including Swae Lee, Tyga, Ne-Yo and Soulja Boy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TRON Foundation (@tronfoundation)

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a unique blockchain that allows for the ownership to files and objects even if those digital items are freely available to the public

Coindesk described it best, by defining it as ‘digital bragging rights you can sell.’

An example of this is exhibited with the viral TikTok video that shows Nathan Apodaca on a skateboard gleefully singing along to a Fletwood Max song.

Apodaca is selling the video as an NFT with the starting bid of US$500,000, according to TMZ.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

Any thoughts on this?

via GIPHY

The Lovin Daily: ‘Single British Expats’ Are Being Drafted For A Dating Show In Dubai

Speaking of Linday, we’re all nostalgic about Mean Girls now but did you know it was originally a book?

Yup, read it here.

To browse shopping categories in Dubai visit Lovin Dubai’s Shopping Hub.

Note: This article may contain affiliate links. Lovin Dubai can receive a commission if items are purchased through a link from this post.

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?