Latest

Nour & Chihab: Tackling Content Creation And Online Haters!

Avatar
By

In a special episode of The Lovin Dubai Show, social media couple Chihab and Nour were supposed to join us together, but parenting called, and only Nour could make it! She opened up about their journey with over a million followers, sharing what it’s like to be parents and partners in the spotlight.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

Nour talked about the ups and downs of being a public figure, especially dealing with negative comments. Even though she’s a positive person, she admitted it wasn’t always easy.

Nour said she tries to focus on the love and support from their fans instead of the haters. Her husband helps her stay strong, and together, they choose to enjoy the good vibes.

Recommended

Nour & Chihab: Tackling Content Creation And Online Haters!Nour & Chihab: Tackling Content Creation And Online Haters!A Las Vegas Inspired Sphere is Coming To Dubai!A Las Vegas Inspired Sphere is Coming To Dubai!The Community Is Mourning The Loss Of Dubai-Based Chef Greg MaloufThe Community Is Mourning The Loss Of Dubai-Based Chef Greg Malouf

Nour’s message to all content creators? Stay true to yourself, and nurture your relationships!

Meet Chihab & Nour!

ALSO READ:HH Sheikh Mohammed Signed A Resident’s Camera

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!

Post Views: 33
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service