Nour & Chihab: Tackling Content Creation And Online Haters!

In a special episode of The Lovin Dubai Show, social media couple Chihab and Nour were supposed to join us together, but parenting called, and only Nour could make it! She opened up about their journey with over a million followers, sharing what it’s like to be parents and partners in the spotlight.

Nour talked about the ups and downs of being a public figure, especially dealing with negative comments. Even though she’s a positive person, she admitted it wasn’t always easy.

Nour said she tries to focus on the love and support from their fans instead of the haters. Her husband helps her stay strong, and together, they choose to enjoy the good vibes.

Nour’s message to all content creators? Stay true to yourself, and nurture your relationships!

Meet Chihab & Nour!

