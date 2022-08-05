د . إAEDSRر . س

Announcements

Now Hiring: Khalid Al Ameri Is Looking For A Senior Youtube Videographer

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Who doesn’t loved guffawing at the hilarious videos made by the UAE’s beloved Khalid Al Ameri?

Whether it’s getting all heart-eyed for the cute couple that Khalid and his wife Salama are, laughing at the couple’s comical videos, or exploring new things through his Youtube channel, Khalid is a social media favourite.

Imagine an opportunity to work alongside him and his team to create pure magic?

Yes, it’s true – Khalid Al Ameri is hiring. Earlier today, he took to his story to spread the news. Check it out:


So what are you waiting for? Go put your cool video skills out there!

Need more deets about the position? No worries, he’s laid out all the information for you:

via GIPHY

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer