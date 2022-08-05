Now Hiring: Khalid Al Ameri Is Looking For A Senior Youtube Videographer

Who doesn’t loved guffawing at the hilarious videos made by the UAE’s beloved Khalid Al Ameri?

Whether it’s getting all heart-eyed for the cute couple that Khalid and his wife Salama are, laughing at the couple’s comical videos, or exploring new things through his Youtube channel, Khalid is a social media favourite.

Imagine an opportunity to work alongside him and his team to create pure magic?

Yes, it’s true – Khalid Al Ameri is hiring. Earlier today, he took to his story to spread the news. Check it out:

So what are you waiting for? Go put your cool video skills out there!

Need more deets about the position? No worries, he’s laid out all the information for you:

