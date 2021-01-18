Coronavirus
Travel Update: Oman Has Closed Its Borders Again
Oman has just closed its borders again starting today (Monday) in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The closure will last one week with a view to be extended, according to the Oman News Agency.
The decision is taken as concern over new strains of the virus grow. Oman has a population of 4.2 million and so far a total of 1,512 deaths have been recorded due to COVID-19.
Oman borders have closed again
اللجنة العليا المكلّفة ببحث آلية التعامل مع التطورات الناتجة عن انتشار فيروس #كورونا كوفيد19 تقرر إغلاق المنافذ البرّية لـ #السلطنة لمدة أسبوع قابلة للتمديد بدءا من الساعة السادسة من مساء يوم غدٍ الإثنين. pic.twitter.com/7cnZ1TeGVM
The decision was made after a specialised team reviewed the spread of the virus in the country
ويأتي القرار بعد اطّلاع اللجنة على تقرير من الفريق الفنّي المختص حول انتشار #السلالة_الجديدة سريعة العدوى من الفيروس وحمايةً لسائر أفراد المجتمع.
The committed is also concerned about the number of people not wearing masks and large social gatherings where the virus can spread
خصوصًا عدم لبس الكِمامة وإقامة التجّمعات وبأعدادٍ كبيرةٍ من الناس للمناسبات الاجتماعية في الخِيام وهو ما قد يتسبب في تفشّي الفيروس في أوساط المجتمع.
