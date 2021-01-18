د . إAEDSRر . س

Travel Update: Oman Has Closed Its Borders Again

Oman has just closed its borders again starting today (Monday) in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. 

The closure will last one week with a view to be extended, according to the Oman News Agency.

The decision is taken as concern over new strains of the virus grow. Oman has a population of 4.2 million and so far a total of 1,512 deaths have been recorded due to COVID-19.

Oman borders have closed again

The decision was made after a specialised team reviewed the spread of the virus in the country

The committed is also concerned about the number of people not wearing masks and large social gatherings where the virus can spread

