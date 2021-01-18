Travel Update: Oman Has Closed Its Borders Again

Oman has just closed its borders again starting today (Monday) in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The closure will last one week with a view to be extended, according to the Oman News Agency.

The decision is taken as concern over new strains of the virus grow. Oman has a population of 4.2 million and so far a total of 1,512 deaths have been recorded due to COVID-19.

Oman borders have closed again