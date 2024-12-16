Omar Harfouch’s Music Turned Peace Into A Standing Ovation At Dubai Opera!

A week later, the Concerto for peace at the Dubaï Opera House on December 7th will be remembered as one of the most remarkable events ever held in Dubai. Could Omar Harfouch, the famous pianist and composer, have succeeded in instilling the hope needed to lead us towards world peace?

Be that as it may, this was not just a concert, but a powerful and inspiring experience that brought together the greatest Dubai personalities in this call for unity and harmony. Around fifteen models from all over the world made the trip especially to support the cause.

His deep connection with his art is behind the heartfelt plea for world peace broadcast at this magnificent event

Omar Harfouch’s background alone explains his commitment to this call for peace. Born in Lebanon at a time of war, music became his refuge from the chaos. When bombings rocked his house, Omar would take refuge behind his piano. Music was not only his passion, it was his sanctuary.

The centerpiece of the evening was the breathtaking Concerto for Peace a 17-minute masterpiece

Performed alongside the Symphony Orchestra Ensemble Sequentiae and conducted by the brilliant Mathieu Bonnin, the piece wrapped the audience in a serene “bubble of peace,” leaving everyone mesmerized.

But Omar didn’t stop there. The program also featured a stunning lineup of compositions showcasing his commitment to bridging cultures and faiths. La Fantaisie Orientale enchanted the audience with its blend of Western symphonies and ancient oriental instruments like the qanun. Save One Life, You Save Humanity, inspired by the shared values of peace found in the Quran and Torah, delivered a profound message of hope and solidarity. And Tripoli, a heartfelt homage to his homeland, carried the emotional weight of Omar’s roots.

The night reached another level with the debut of Dubai Mi Amor, a special composition written JUST for this event to say thank you to Dubaï

Performed with the legendary Chico and The Gypsies, it was a celebration of cultural fusion and joy that had the crowd on its feet.

Adding even more magic to the evening was the presence of Hollywood and humanitarian actor Orlando Bloom, whose presence and participation highlighted the importance of Omars’s global message.

Omar Harfouch said “Orlando is in the house” meaning that he joined the path of “Concerto for peace”.

December 7th at Dubai Opera wasn’t just about music, it was about connection, hope, and a shared dream of a harmonious world!