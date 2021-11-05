One Guy Was Making Orange Juice During The Dubai Ride On SZR This Morning

Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road transformed into 14 km cycle track this morning for the Dubai Ride. The event is part of the ongoing Dubai Fitness Challenge which will run across Dubai until November 27. Roads were closed from 4 am to 7:30 am as a massive 32,750 took part in the event.

A participant c arried a natural juice blender on his cycle, for energy

A cyclist grabbed eyes, as he carried a natural juice blender for energy. Dubai Sports Council- dubaisc shared a video of the man on their Insta page and its just too cool. In the video, the man is seen making orange juice while cycling on SZR this morning.

“I am actually generating my own juice with my own power” said the Dubai man.

This is seriously cool, isn’t it?

