One Stunning Design-Lead Jaddaf Hotel Is Going To Be Buzzing For Dubai Design Week!

Dubai Design Week is finally on the near horizon which means people from across the region will be flying in for the event of the season!

Dubai Design Week isn’t just fashion, it’s an all-encompassing creative festival, featuring grad shows, designer exhibitions, an urban marketplace and so much more. It’s all going down at Dubai Design District from November 8-13, and with over 250 FREE activities going on, you know exactly why people are already buzzing for the big event.

Looking for a design-lead hotel?

Nab your style status at Form Hotel in Al Jaddaf. Form Hotel is a 136-room boutique luxury hotel and is the ONLY Design Hotels™ property in the Middle East. Design Hotels hand-pick properties, there are only 300+ worldwide and they’re chosen for their cutting-edge design, creative expression and cultural roots, and From Hotel fits this bio to a T.

For a boutique hotel experience, look no further. Beginning with a seamless check-in, if you enjoy a personal touch, you’ll fit right in! You’ve got a personal parking space with private access to your room, not to mention the incredibleeee views over the Culture Village and the Creek.

Design Hotels™ is a hand-picked collection of boutique and design-driven luxury hotels across the globe. They’re chosen for their ability to work as vibrant social hubs and their incredible spaces to host purposeful experiences.

With a focus on Dubai’s heritage, Form Hotel’s aesthetics are heavily inspired by the city’s history and heritage. You’ll spot architectural elements that reflect the dhows, Dubai’s original mode of transport which dates back to the city’s origins as a shipping hub. And you’ll LOVE hopping between the 136-boutique hotel, the incredible rooftop pool, and to D3, which is just a short ride away.

The important bits:

Dubai Design Week is happening from November 8-13