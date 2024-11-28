One Week To Go Until The 2024 World Supercross Abu Dhabi GP!

After the massive success of the 2023 WSX Abu Dhabi GP, fans are in for even more heart-stopping action in 2024…

The 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) returns to Etihad Arena on December 4!

It is more than just a race! It’s the beginning of a full-throttle week of racing on Yas Island, culminating in the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi GP just days later. The WSX opens what promises to be an unforgettable week of racing, music and excitement!

If you think last year’s showdown was intense, wait to see what this year brings!

Not only will you see the world’s top Supercross riders push their limits, but you’ll also crown two World Champions in Abu Dhabi.

Eli Tomac heads to Abu Dhabi with a 46-point lead after dominating in Perth, but Ken Roczen isn’t out yet and could pull off a dramatic comeback to claim a third straight WSX title. Roczen needs to win every race while hoping Tomac falters, but the real drama may lie in the battle for second, with Joey Savatgy just six points behind. It’s all to play for in the season finale!

Shane McElrath holds a commanding 57-point lead in the 250cc class, but the battle for second is heating up between Coty Schock and Enzo Lopes, separated by just two points. To have any chance of dethroning McElrath, Schock or Lopes would need to win every race, hope McElrath falters, and outpace each other in a high-stakes showdown. With McElrath’s near-perfect form, the Abu Dhabi finale promises intense racing and a fierce rivalry.

The stakes are higher than ever! As the season finale, this is where everything comes together — who will take home the glory?

The race to find out starts right here.

Important bits

When: December 4

Where: Etihad Arena

Price: Starting from AED 95

Book your tickets at etihadarena.ae or platinumlist.net!