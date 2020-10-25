WIN! AED500 To Spend At This Popular Online Drink Store

Helllloooo winning at life!

The fine people at Centaurus are running a competition of AED500 vouchers for 2 lucky winners every week to spend in their online shop. BOOM!

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Centaurus, a liquor store in the UAE, has been in the business of providing an incredible range of alcoholic drinks from all over the world to the UAE for YEARS. You can buy international brands from the online Liquor store right here in the UAE (they even have an app! App Store, Play Store) and now Centaurus is running a competition to win AED500. Epic!

Scroll down to see WHY you should be shopping at Centaurus and WHY they could help you have the BEST long weekend.

Enter the AED500 comp right here, right now!

*Note: You will be redirected to an online liquor store.