This Popular Middle Eastern Street Food Resto Has A New Rewards App That'll Make You Forget About Dining Elsewhere

Introducing a resto that’s the REVIVAL of Arabic street food. Operation: Falafel. Operation: Falafel fans, you’ll be glad to know that your fave now has a new rewards app that’s about to UP your dining game. Some of its rewards? 25% off of your first order (for new customers!)

All customers can avail of a 15% credit back on ALL your orders

Referring a friend to the app gets you an AED5 credit instantly

You can now gift your fam or friends with an Operation: Falafel gift voucher- sweet! Whoah, these offers are a super-saver option for those who always order out for their home or office meals Not to mention, the app’s rewards also apply to dine-in customers. You never heard that before? Yep, us too.

You know the spot right? It’s an iconic Dubai-born chain of restaurants after all. Dubai kids would root for this in a heartbeat, a go-to spot for all things falafel, shawarma, sliders and of course, MEZZA. And now this falafeladise is coming at you with some unmissable discounts and offers that’ll have your mouth watering over their menu with little to NO damage to your wallet, plus the ease of its very own APP!

We’ll start with offers for newbies first! A welcome gift awaits you at Operation: Falafel Get ordering from the popular Street Food chain and get 25% off your first order as a welcome gift! To check out their site, click here and download their app here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Operation:Falafel (@operationfalafel)

Apart from that both loyal customers and newbies will get a 15% credit back on ALL orders. KA-CHING – it’s the app that just keeps giving! An amalgamation of old-street ﬂavors and 21st Century trends! This combo truly promises its customers a surprising integration of the past with the present. To check out their site, click here and download their app here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Operation:Falafel (@operationfalafel)

Bless your foodie friends with gift vouchers to Operation: Falafel and make their day! To check out their site, click here and download their app here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Operation:Falafel (@operationfalafel)

Last but certainly NOT least, refer a friend and get AED5 credit reward INSTANTLY To check out their site, click here and download their app here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Operation:Falafel (@operationfalafel)