د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

Dark Overcast Skies But Little Chance Of Rain In Dubai

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

It’s feels like an AGE since we experienced proper rainfall in Dubai.

This morning, Dubai residents woke up to the closest thing we get to a winter’s day. Deep blue skies, a slight chill, and overcast sky. (I know, I know, our winters are rough).

Is a rain day on the horizon? Unfortunately, no. The National Centre of Meteorology warned of fog and shared fog alerts for the coming days, and it looks like more clouds are expected with little chance of rainfall.

Temperatures below 10C in Ras Al Khaimah this morning were the lowest temps recorded

The fog skipped coastal areas but will hit central parts of the country today

The NCMS shared weather alerts for North and Eastern parts of the country

There will be mist, but chances of rain are slim in the coming days

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?