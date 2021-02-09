Dark Overcast Skies But Little Chance Of Rain In Dubai

It’s feels like an AGE since we experienced proper rainfall in Dubai.

This morning, Dubai residents woke up to the closest thing we get to a winter’s day. Deep blue skies, a slight chill, and overcast sky. (I know, I know, our winters are rough).

Is a rain day on the horizon? Unfortunately, no. The National Centre of Meteorology warned of fog and shared fog alerts for the coming days, and it looks like more clouds are expected with little chance of rainfall.