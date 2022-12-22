Palm Jumeirah Is Dialling Up The Festivities With Unmissable Activities Until January

The holiday season is upon us and it’s as bright as ever! So why not take advantage of what Dubai has to offer by taking a stroll through Palm Jumeirah?

Palm West Beach is dialling up the festivities at Sea Wonderland throughout this holiday season with some exciting parades, aquatic-themes activities, and of course, the iconic dancing fountain.

Explore the magical underwater world at Palm West Beach’s Sea Wonderland this festive season from December 15 to January 29, 2023

Nakheel Mall is very much in the holiday mood and is counting down the days till Christmas

Get into the holiday spirit at Nakheel Mall which has become a winter fun zone with an edible snow station, bubble spin and fishing games.

Visit Santa’s grotto to meet the great gift-giver on every weekend until January 29. There’s not going to be one, but two Christmas trees that will make for the perfect selfie.

Don’t miss out on the exciting chance to catch The Sea-Wonder parade at Nakheel Mall on December 23 and 24 from 6 pm to 8 pm too.

The Pointe is kicking off the festive season with a hypnotic ‘Sea-Wonder’ theme with a magical fountain show

Palm Jumeirah’s night sky will be lit with an enchanting fireworks show to ring in the New Year at Palm West Beach, The Club and Club Vista Mare on New Year’s Eve. Palm Jumeirah is the place to be to welcome 2023.

Skip the traffic and remember to use the newly opened monorail on your way there! You’re welcome.