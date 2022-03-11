You're About To Get HOOKed To This Epic Delivery Service In Dubai!

What a time to be alive and living in Dubai!

If you’re a fan of shisha, then you may have heard of Al Fakher at least once, they’re the pioneers in shisha culture. And now they’ve gotten even bigger, after acquiring Para Art, AKA the best thing to have happened to all shisha lovers since EVER.

By engaging the community and exploring the immense possibilities, Al Fakher is spreading the love of shisha culture to the nation and beyond. Together, both Al Fakher and Para Art can seamlessly integrate the sensational world of shisha culture with personalized, quality services that bring unique experiences to life.

Para Art lets you enjoy your favourite Shisha from the comfort of your home. You order it, they deliver it, WITHOUT an additional charge. Game changer.

Para Art delivers shisha anywhere you are, whether that’s at home or in a desert

How does this work?

You place an order on their official website and they’ll pick it up the very next day. Boom.

(Note: Shisha contains nicotine. The above service is only for those aged 18 and above)

If you want to try it out, use our special code ‘LOVINDUBAI’ to get dirhams off (10% off your total bill)

The delivery takes around 1.5 hours, and is available everyday from 12pm to 5am, without an additional cost.

Ain’t that neat?

FYI: When you use the code: Lovin Dubai, you get 10% off your first order for cocktail and exclusive mixes.

What you’ll get when you order the Para Art Service:

24-hour shisha rentals with full sets (the device, 2 shisha heads with mixes of your choice, charcoals and the hoses)

A professional shisha sommelier to come and set it up for you

The flavours are off the HOOK

If you’re keen on experimenting, Para Art has a premium dark tobacco flavour that ranges between AED100-250. While a single flavor of your choice is for AED100, and cocktail mixes are for AED150.

Exclusive mixes that contain dark tobacco come up to AED250!

For more info, click here.

