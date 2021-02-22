Catch This Incredible Sunset From The Park Hyatt On Your Next Staycation!

د . إAEDSRر . س

Recently I dropped into the Park Hyatt Dubai for breakfast and jealously immediately kicked in.

As soon as you step into this luxury resort, you feel a world away from the city around you. It’s unique, with style hints from the likes of Morocco, Ibiza, Greece, the Middle East and more, and as I sat down to breakfast at Brasserie du Park, the French brasserie-style restaurant with incredible waterways views, I genuinely felt like I was on vacay, and couldn’t help but feel a little resentful at all the hotel guests who looked serene in their staycation-bliss.

Too bad, I had to leave. HOWEVER, the standout property is launching a staycation deal, so if you enjoy a luxury getaway (who doesn’t!) with lots of extras, without breaking the bank – this is for you!

The Park Hyatt is launching a staycation deal, and the best rooms won’t last!

Get 20% off best available rates, with heaps of extras, this is ONLY available until the end of May

Firstly, you get 20% off room rates – ideal!

Plus (and this is one I ALWAYS lookout for) you’ll also get complimentary breakfast at Brasserie du Park for two adults and two kids (6-12 years old).

While you’re there you’ll enjoy access to Lagoon Beach by Twiggy (ages 16 and up) and the fitness club alongside two family-friendly pools and The Cave Kids Club.

Book your staycation at Park Hyatt Dubai here

That’s not all, you’ll get COMPLIMENTARY access to the driving range and mini-golf, (fun!) 20% off at AMARA spa, 20% off at selected restaurants, plus exclusive rates on golf and tennis.

Phew! So it’s deals within deals, you’ll get a great room rate along with additional discounts throughout the hotel

Stunning at every level: Here’s what you can look forward to

Park Hyatt Dubai is an award-winning resort featuring the INSTA-fabulous Lagoon Beach by Twiggy (adults only!) along with 2 family pools, a spa, and a championship golf course.

Perfect for when you’re planning a full weekend, the dining is world-class. Enjoy breakfast at Brasserie du Park, a foodie experience at The Thai Kitchen, and catch the GLORIOUS sunset with drinks, shisha, and an unforgettable coastal-inspired menu at NOÉPE.

Take a look at the full mix of dining at Park Hyatt here

Book now! This deal is only valid until May 31

Park Hyatt Dubai

Located in Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club on the banks of the majestic Dubai Creek, Park Hyatt Dubai provides an idyllic setting for a luxury getaway. From an inspired assortment of award-winning restaurants to a luxury destination spa, every moment at Park Hyatt Dubai is meticulously curated to ensure a sophisticated, enriching, and uncommon experience.

