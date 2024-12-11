Party Like A Rockstar On New Year’s Eve At Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR

It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2024 and there’s no better way to do it than at Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR. Dubai’s hottest urban hotspot is pulling out all the stops to throw the ultimate New Year’s Eve bash, and they’re not kidding around. We’re talking about a beachfront party with front-row views of the city’s iconic fireworks, a killer vibe, and a lineup that’ll blow your mind.

If you’ve been looking for the one party to ring in 2025, stop searching. This is it.

Brace yourself, because Rixos Premium Dubai isn’t just giving you a regular party…it’s giving you a global music festival vibe, right here in the heart of JBR!

First up is the one and only Dr. Alban, who ruled the 90s with his reggae-infused pop bangers like “It’s My Life” and “Sing Hallelujah”. Imagine belting those classics under the stars…goosebumps already?

It doesn’t stop there. Dutch house legend Fedde Le Grand is flying in to drop hits like “Put Your Hands Up for Detroit”. Honestly, this is the energy you want going into 2025. And then there’s Jonas Blue, the Brit behind “Mama” and “Perfect Strangers”, ready to deliver pop-dance vibes you won’t be able to resist.

To top it all off, Willy William will have you jumping to “Mi Gente” and “Ego”, because what’s a NYE party without some proper global anthems?

Four iconic artists. One epic night. You don’t just attend this party, YOU LIVE IT!

Anddd If you thought this is just about the music, think again. Rixos Premium Dubai is treating you to a gourmet dining experience that’s just as star-studded as the stage.

From fresh Canadian lobster and Oscietra caviar to decadent Black Angus sliders and golden crab croquettes, the menu is pure indulgence

Whether you’re a foodie, a cocktail connoisseur, or someone who just loves a good spread, this is where you want to be. And the drinks? Oh, they’ve got you covered. Premium champagnes, artisanal cocktails…you name it, it’s flowing.

Prefer something chilled and refined? Lounge with luxe shisha in hand and sip on expertly mixed beverages as you soak in the vibes.

All of this just promises one thing…

The party kicks off at 9 PM, and as the clock strikes midnight, the Dubai skyline will light up with breathtaking fireworks, all visible from your prime beachfront spot

Whether you’re dancing the night away, chilling in a VIP lounge, or making the most of the all-inclusive Platinum Lounge, the atmosphere is set to be nothing short of electric!

Book Now

Location: Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR

Date: December 31, 2024

Price: Starting from AED 3,000 per person

Secure your spot at nyerixos.com and join Dubai’s elite for a night to remember.