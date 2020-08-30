The UAE Announces Paid Paternity Leave For The Private Sector

The UAE just announced it will grant paternity leave to the private sector.

Male employees in the private sector will be granted five working days within the first six months of a new born’s life to care for the infant.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has approved a Federal Decree-Law on amendments to the Federal Law on Regulation of Labour Relations granting the paid leave.

The UAE is the first Arab country to grant this leave and the move will promote gender-balance equality, strengthen the country’s leadership, achieve family stability and cohesion, and entice new workers to the private sector.

