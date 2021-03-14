Latest
Patrice Evra Has A Stinky Message For Smokers In Dubai Restaurants
The French footballer has been in Dubai since the beginning of the new year, making the most of the warm weather training conditions and getting to know the best of what Dubai has to offer.
He’s been spotted at Ski Dubai, shopping at Global Village, running on Palm Jumeirah and eating at restaurants with his girlfriend and momma-to-be Margaux Alexandra.
And this week he sent tongues wagging with a tongue-in-cheek message directed at smokers in Dubai. The message? If you’re gonna smoke at a table near the Man United footballer… He’s going to let you know about it.
If you’re going to smoke near Patrice Evra, he’s got a unique way to show you he’s not happy about it
Unfortunately for the waiter who got in the way, Evra apologised: The waiter was, ‘on farty butt way’
Smoking is permitted in restaurants in Dubai, while some restaurants create designated areas for smoking, smoking is usually permitted in outdoor spaces.
*Couple alert* Evra posted a Tom Cruise level happiness video about his new baba and fg
The Daily Mail reports Patrice Evra left his previous wife, childhood sweetheart Sandra Evra following a 25-year relationship – he left home for a 15-day work trip and never returned. Soon after, he was spotted enjoying the company of his new girlfriend, Danish model Margaux.
“My first time in Global village, they bring all the amazing culture together this place”
Living his best Dubai life, when it got too hot Evra hit the Ski Dubai slopes
Reminding us why we should be out enjoying life and staying positive
