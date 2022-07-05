PCR Tests Are Back For All Eid Al Adha Celebrations Across The UAE

Some UAE residents might’ve believed we were out of the woods when the daily COVID-19 cases were lessening day by day. But here we are, battling the virus once again and the positive cases are on the rise once again.

NCEMA has urged the public to adhere to the COVID guidelines like wearing masks indoors. Now that Eid Al Adha is approaching and it’s officially the holiday season, NCEMA is once again setting guidelines for safe celebrations.

UAE residents must take a PCR test 72 hours ahead of this weekend’s Eid Al Adha celebrations

Here are all the rules that you must follow this Eid Al Adha celebrations

It became apparent that many residents had broken safety rules in public, like failure to wear masks or maintaining social distance.

Just like the last 2 years, NCEMA is advising the public to hold their Eid celebrations with family members only, wear masks, and keep a social distance while visiting relatives, especially the elderly or those with underlying illnesses. Eideyas or the money that is traditionally given to children is encouraged to be shared electronically.

For those who wish to attend prayers in the mosques, masks must be worn, keeping a one-metre distance is highly encouraged, and gatherings and handshakes should be avoided.

Stay safe everyone and have a blessed Eid!