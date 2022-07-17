د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

People Are Comparing The Summer Heat Of The UK To Dubai

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

People Are Comparing The Summer Heat Of The UK To Dubai

Everybody. And we do mean everybody knows how hot Dubai can get. Obviously, it’s not just the UAE that gets ‘hard-to-breathe-hot’ but we often forget that the UK can get quite hot as well.

The next 2 days are going to be next level/Dubai weather kind of hot in London. July 18 is going to have a high of 38°C and July 19 a soaring 39°C.

People are comparing the UK’s summer HEAT to Dubai’s desert weather

We can’t believe it but best believe it’s true

Some don’t think it’s a fair comparison because everywhere you go in the emirate, you’ll find AC

Others think… well, they’ve had holidays in Dubai so it shouldn’t be too bad

Contrary to popular belief, the UK is not raining 24/7

Stay hydrated and stay indoors as much as you can!

Also Read: DXB Is Ranking As The Second Busiest Airport In The World This Summer

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer