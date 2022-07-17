People Are Comparing The Summer Heat Of The UK To Dubai

Everybody. And we do mean everybody knows how hot Dubai can get. Obviously, it’s not just the UAE that gets ‘hard-to-breathe-hot’ but we often forget that the UK can get quite hot as well.

The next 2 days are going to be next level/Dubai weather kind of hot in London. July 18 is going to have a high of 38°C and July 19 a soaring 39°C.

People are comparing the UK’s summer HEAT to Dubai’s desert weather

I love a bit of hot weather but people justifying 40 degrees in the UK because it’s that hot in Dubai, that’s literally a desert 😂 — Joe Kidd (@_JoeKidd) July 17, 2022

We can’t believe it but best believe it’s true

It’s gonna be as hot in the Uk as Dubai this week….. #Unbelievable Right ??

🌝🌞🔥 — Bassline Smith (@basslinesmith) July 16, 2022

Some don’t think it’s a fair comparison because everywhere you go in the emirate, you’ll find AC

The overnight temperatures are going to be as hot as Dubai’s typical July overnight temperatures Except the UK isn’t air-conditioned within an inch of its life, unlike Dubai — Gordon 📀 Data hunter-gatherer (@Gordon_DHG) July 17, 2022

Others think… well, they’ve had holidays in Dubai so it shouldn’t be too bad

Oh come on Lee, have you holidayed abroad? The UK has hit panic mode over just 48 hrs of heat coming our way. I work frequently in Dubai with temps over 40, it’s bloody hot, and uncomfortable, but it’s fine. — PunkRaider (@punkrabbit) July 17, 2022

Contrary to popular belief, the UK is not raining 24/7

Stay hydrated and stay indoors as much as you can!

People saying we’re touching 40 degrees next week in the UK which is average for a hot country so what’s the big deal? Well to start, Dubai literally have air conditioned bus stops. We are not built for heat and that’s the difference 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Heather Carrigan (@HeatherCarrigan) July 15, 2022

Also Read: DXB Is Ranking As The Second Busiest Airport In The World This Summer