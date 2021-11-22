People Jumped From The 77th Floor Of A Hotel & The Footage Is EPIC!

How often would you spot people over your head when you’re in a pool, thousands of feet above the ground? Sounds INSANE right?

Dubai just surprised us with yet another unbelievable stunt! This time, it was at the world’s highest infinity pool located in the Address Beach Resort.

An epic stunt took place from the 77th floor of the Address Beach Resort on 21 November

Base jumpers leaped from 300 metres up, surprising swimmers chilling at the infinity pool.

What a sight that must’ve been!

Swimmers quickly snapped the stunt on their phones and the video is now going viral on the net!