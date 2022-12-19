People Of Determination Were Invited To A Magical Tree Lighting Ceremony

Is there anything MORE magical than a Christmas tree lighting ceremony?

The twinkling lights, the festive music, the jingling of bells, the decor and the holiday-themed munch! This year, a special Christmas tree lighting took place at Novotel World Trade Centre, its theme was ‘Be a star’, and people of determination from the Special Needs Future Development Center were the distinguished guests of the event.

VVIP guest Santa was there to light the tree

It was a movie from start to finish, Santa took time from his jam-packed December schedule to officially start the festive season celebrations while the Colleague Heartist Choir serenaded the crowd with Festive Carols.

Mumzworld sponsored the special gifts for the People of Determination and kids who attended the ceremony

A choir and tunes from Dubai Drums turned the Christmas bash into a good time, and it was gifts, gifts, and more gifts all the sleigh, thanks to Mumzworld who sponsored pressies for all the kids, and Aeropostale Arabia who gave event shirts for the performers, staff, and guests.

To finish the night, guests were treated to a sumptuous dinner buffet at Entre Nous Restaurant, a preview of the festive dining offer in the restaurant.

This year’s theme is Be a Star this Festive Season. The Star is a significant element in the celebration of the Yuletide Season. It symbolizes Hope, Happiness and Joy. We want to be bearers of these gifts and share them with our guests.

Ferry Trinidad, Cluster Digital Marketing Manager of Novotel & ibis World Trade Centre and ibis One Central

