The UAE's Fastest Growing Pizzeria Has Some UNREAL Offers

Trust us when we say that the taste of Pizza Di Rocco’s authentic Italiano dishes will stalk your dreams for days to come!

With more than 30 pizzas on the menu, (including delightful veggie and vegan options), the resto boasts of other zesty dishes such as bruschetta, creamy desserts, cheesy pastas and lasagne and nutritious salads, this resto prides itself on being the taste of Italy.

A sharable portion, all the right amalgamations, thin-crusted and cooked to perfection… it’s no wonder that Pizza Di Rocco is the UAE’s fastest growing authentic Italian Pizzeria!

And now Pizza Di Rocco just got a whole lot cooler with their OFFERS that are honestly toooooo good to be true!

Paint me a foodie, but if I had to choose between this pizza or a man… well you already know the answer to that.

 

Get this: You can get yourself a Margherita Pizza for only AED10 with the order of any pizza at the award-winning Pizza Di Rocco!

Yup.

But hol’up there’s more.

 

Get a meal for 2 for only AED99! This means 2 pizzas, an appetiser and 2 soft drinks

PARTAAAAY AT MINE IF ANYONE WANTS TO JOIN! (Jk) But deffo an offer to bookmark right away if you have any big-scale events coming up.

Party or no party, you can always sample from the menu from the comfort of your own home, as you order online.

For more deets, click here

Where? Jumeirah Lake Towers, cluster C, Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Salam street and Etihad Plaza Khalifa City A

Al Ain: Al Ain Square, The Food Hub

Order hotline: 800 ROCCO (76226).

Average cost for two person, AED200. 

Sponsored By
Sponsored Logo
Pizza Di Rocco

Established in 2013, Pizza Di Rocco is an award-winning Italian pizzeria with authentic, rustic and cosy feel. Having a core focus on providing premium quality Italian pizza, fresh salads, homemade appetizers and desserts, as well as excellent customer service to the UAE market Pizza Di Rocco is further dedicated to providing a seamless, efficient and professional delivery service and currently operates branches in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai aiming to expand across the UAE and KSA by end of 2022.

