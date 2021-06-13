Latest
The UAE's Fastest Growing Pizzeria Has Some UNREAL Offers
Trust us when we say that the taste of Pizza Di Rocco’s authentic Italiano dishes will stalk your dreams for days to come!
With more than 30 pizzas on the menu, (including delightful veggie and vegan options), the resto boasts of other zesty dishes such as bruschetta, creamy desserts, cheesy pastas and lasagne and nutritious salads, this resto prides itself on being the taste of Italy.
A sharable portion, all the right amalgamations, thin-crusted and cooked to perfection… it’s no wonder that Pizza Di Rocco is the UAE’s fastest growing authentic Italian Pizzeria!
And now Pizza Di Rocco just got a whole lot cooler with their OFFERS that are honestly toooooo good to be true!
Get this: You can get yourself a Margherita Pizza for only AED10 with the order of any pizza at the award-winning Pizza Di Rocco!
Yup.
But hol’up there’s more.
Get a meal for 2 for only AED99! This means 2 pizzas, an appetiser and 2 soft drinks
PARTAAAAY AT MINE IF ANYONE WANTS TO JOIN! (Jk) But deffo an offer to bookmark right away if you have any big-scale events coming up.
Party or no party, you can always sample from the menu from the comfort of your own home, as you order online.
Where? Jumeirah Lake Towers, cluster C, Dubai
Abu Dhabi: Salam street and Etihad Plaza Khalifa City A
Al Ain: Al Ain Square, The Food Hub
Order hotline: 800 ROCCO (76226).
Average cost for two person, AED200.