Founder Of PLT Played A Friendly Match With Professional Tennis Player Boris Becker In Dubai
Playing a game of tennis is all fun and games until you’re up against a professional player. Former world number 1 tennis player, Boris Becker has many titles under his belt. Pretty Little Thing founder and CEO Umar Kamani enjoyed a game of tennis with Becker at the One & Only Royal Mirage Palace Tennis Club in Dubai.
The PLT founder got some of the best tips from professional tennis player Boris Becker
Umar’s girlfriend, Nada Adelle, was seen on the sidelines with racket in hand but the players were mainly Umar and Becker. Umar has said to his friend that “Boris is an amazing guy, to get some coaching tips from one of the game’s legends was a great honour” according to Daily Mail. Becker shared their photo together and said “It felt good to play some tennis 🎾 again!”