Dubai’s Twitter Seems To Agree That The Future Belongs To Influencers & Brands Like ‘PrettyLittleThing’

It’s no secret that digitalization is taking over EVERYTHING. From the way we run our household and work to schools, payments, shopping, legit everything. So it’s common to wonder if the present is so computerized, what will the future look like?

Currently, the influencer market is completely saturated in Dubai, however, there’s a line up of aspiring youths waiting to jump on that bandwagon to get reppin’ the luxe ‘fluencer lifestyle.

And coming to brands, labels like ASOS Boohoo and PrettyLittleThing are dominating the market with their genius marketing and streetwear chic collection that has become all the rage thanks to well… influencers, who else?!

This is now… 2021, so imagine 2026! According to a Brit broadcaster, Tony Shepherd, the year 2026 will having you living in deep inside the cyber world full time