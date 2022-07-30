د . إAEDSRر . س

PODCAST: A Dubai Entrepreneur Has A New Concept That Will Make Blinds And Curtains Redundant

Ever wonder who’s behind the glass mirrors or windows in UAE businesses that somehow help keep heat away but still remain looking aesthetic?

That is the work of many in the glass industry, with one in particular who founded and is the CEO of HD Smartglass, in this week’s DUBAI WORKS episode.

Today we’re joined by Jad Hamadeh, the founder and CEO of HD Smart Glass, which is a UAE- based glass, aluminium and smart products and services company

Let’s hear all about his journey into building a regional company that has now ventured out to Europe too.

HD Smart Glass has been executing projects in and around the UAE since 2009

…with its services spread into design, fabrication and installation of glass, aluminium’s and more.

If you’re more of a visual person, you can also tune into this podcast by watching it below:

