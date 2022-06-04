د . إAEDSRر . س

PODCAST: There’s A Bali And Zanzibar Inspired Wellness Retreat In RAK That’s Open All Year Long

By

If wellness, re-balancing your life and switching your perspective is something you think you need right now, you may not need to travel at all for it. In the past, wellness retreats have always taken place in other countries, island spots like those seen in Thailand or in Bali were the prominent choice.

Thankfully, Simon Dunn, the co-founder at The Lighthouse Retreat created a safe space, that runs ALL year long and it’s in the UAE itself.

Ras Al Khaimah is the chosen location of the The Lighthouse Retreat – the region’s first year-round holistic wellness and detox retreat

What are detox retreats for?

They help with enhancing your lifestyle for an improvement in your life that also aims to change your perspective.

It does so through yoga sessions, a control on the meals you put in your system and a number of other holistic healing tools, all under one space.

From a pro golfer, Dunn describes his career transition to the establishment of The Lighthouse Retreat

Be enlightened and inspired to go on a retreat by watching this episode below:

