PODCAST: How Public Relations Has Transformed The Dubai Business Landscape
This week on the Dubai Works podcast, we spoke to Anishkaa Gehani. She is the founder and CEO Of Yardstick Marketing Management- a local PR agency dedicated to finding the best marketing solutions for businesses across various industries.
Armed with a 360-degree brand-building approach, today Yardstick Marketing Management successfully deals with businesses in F&B, technology, fashion, fitness, beauty and lifestyle.
An innovation-oriented new age company
The Marketing agency devises strategic efforts that will help create dynamic brand identities and remain in the audience’s mind.
Visibility through sound image building, credibility by building trust among stakeholders, and profitability from creating strong brands are the company’s three key targets.
