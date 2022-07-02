PODCAST: How Public Relations Has Transformed The Dubai Business Landscape

This week on the Dubai Works podcast, we spoke to Anishkaa Gehani. She is the founder and CEO Of Yardstick Marketing Management- a local PR agency dedicated to finding the best marketing solutions for businesses across various industries.

Armed with a 360-degree brand-building approach, today Yardstick Marketing Management successfully deals with businesses in F&B, technology, fashion, fitness, beauty and lifestyle.

Watch the trailer below!