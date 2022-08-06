PODCAST: A Pakistani Entrepreneur Talks About Moving His 10 Million Dollar Business From The US To Dubai

business
PODCAST: Tech Enthusiasts Can Look To This Platform For Meaningful, Client-Centric Digital Solutions
This week on the DUBAI WORKS podcast, we spoke to Abeer Raza, the co-founder and CMO at Tekrevol, a digital solutions provider company, initiated with the aim to provide tech enthusiasts with a platform to create innovative and meaningful digital solutions that create an impact.
Watch the trailer below
Today, Tekrevol is worth 10 Million dollars and expanding drastically
As the name suggests, Tekrevol is all about revolutionising the Tech industry. They identified a need for a solutions provider that placed the client at the centre and decided to build on that.
Tekrevol is also currently aiming to become another unicorn company by working smarter.