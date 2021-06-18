د . إAEDSRر . س

PODCAST: The Co-Founder Of SIPPY Talks About The Coffee Community In Dubai

In this episode of Dubai Works business podcast, we interview Rafi, the Co-Founder and CMO of SIPPY – the region’s first digital platform empowering the specialty coffee community to compete against the mainstream players.

With 13+ years of experience in retail and a serial entrepreneur, Rafi also heads the Marketing of The Greenhouse – Chalhoub Group’s space for innovation and entrepreneurship.

If you’re a fan of or a part of the specialty coffee scene in Dubai, or would simply like to learn more then this will be an interesting hear.

Sippy Beans is the UAE’s biggest multi-brand marketplace, connecting coffee enthusiasts with the best roasters in town (specialty only of course)

 

Catch Rafi’s interview with host Richard Fitzgerald below:

or listen to The Lovin Daily podcast here:

