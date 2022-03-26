د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

PODCAST: The Founder Of Infomineo Explains How Their Service Eases Common Issues Businesses Face

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

PODCAST: The Founder Of Infomenio Explains How Their Service Eases Common Issues Businesses Face

In this week’s DUBAI WORKS business podcast, we’re joined by Martin Tronquit, the CEO at Infomenio.

What is Infomenio?

A brainshoring services company, supporting their clients through four services: Business Research, Expert Network, Graphic Design, and Business Translation.

Listen to the podcast on Anchor below

Infomineo operates from the region with clients all around the world

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Infomineo (@infomineo)

“We have research, data analysis, communications (translations) and visualization (graphic design)”

Listen from the 09:38 mark.

Follow Dubai Works wherever you listen to your podcasts

Comments
Share this

More Podcasts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer