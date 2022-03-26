Latest
PODCAST: The Founder Of Infomineo Explains How Their Service Eases Common Issues Businesses Face
In this week’s DUBAI WORKS business podcast, we’re joined by Martin Tronquit, the CEO at Infomenio.
What is Infomenio?
A brainshoring services company, supporting their clients through four services: Business Research, Expert Network, Graphic Design, and Business Translation.
Listen to the podcast on Anchor below
Infomineo operates from the region with clients all around the world
“We have research, data analysis, communications (translations) and visualization (graphic design)”
Listen from the 09:38 mark.