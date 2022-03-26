PODCAST: The Founder Of Infomineo Explains How Their Service Eases Common Issues Businesses Face

PODCAST: The Founder Of Infomenio Explains How Their Service Eases Common Issues Businesses Face

In this week’s DUBAI WORKS business podcast, we’re joined by Martin Tronquit, the CEO at Infomenio.

What is Infomenio?

A brainshoring services company, supporting their clients through four services: Business Research, Expert Network, Graphic Design, and Business Translation.

Listen to the podcast on Anchor below