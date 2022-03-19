PODCAST: The Founders Of Zywa Discuss Why They Set Up A Payment Card For Teens

PODCAST: Founders Of Zywa Discuss Why They Set Up A Payment Card For Teens Saving up some cash is hard enough for most of us, but recalling the teenage years and the difficulty that came with managing finances was a whole lot more troublesome. That’s where Nuha Hasem and Alok Kumar, co-founders of Zywa, came in with the idea for a payment card and app for teens that helps with managing, saving and spending their finances. Zywa is a payment card and app for teens that helps with managing, saving and spending their finances

Listen to the podcast to find out how Zywa came about, all about the banking industry and the company’s future plans

