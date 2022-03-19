PODCAST: The Founders Of Zywa Discuss Why They Set Up A Payment Card For Teens

Latest
PODCAST: Founders Of Zywa Discuss Why They Set Up A Payment Card For Teens
Saving up some cash is hard enough for most of us, but recalling the teenage years and the difficulty that came with managing finances was a whole lot more troublesome.
That’s where Nuha Hasem and Alok Kumar, co-founders of Zywa, came in with the idea for a payment card and app for teens that helps with managing, saving and spending their finances.
The why:
With every company, start-up or brand’s initiation – the reason why it’s been put up is everything. This payment app was created, according to its founders, to help teenagers in the Middle East take control of their finances in a controlled and responsible manner.
Its founders understood the hassle of having to pay with cash or parents’ cards for payments, hence the creation of the card to help teenagers in the region to make more money, and to efficiently use it.