PODCAST: The Owner Of Health Nag Explains The Personal Cures That Led To The Creation Of Her Brand

In today’s Dubai Works episode, we’re joined by Natasha Rudatsenko, the owner of Health Nag products. What is it? A holistic wellness brand, that focuses on natural ingredients meaning it is all of their products are free from dairy, soy, preservatives, yeast and anything artificial.

In the region, the brand has made quite name for itself for being the first to use a technology called LipoCellTech, allowing to deliver over 90% of varied nutrients directly to the bloodstream in just a few minutes.

