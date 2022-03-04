د . إAEDSRر . س

PODCAST: There's A Website Where You Can Rent Furniture And Home Appliances In The UAE

Today on Dubai Works, we’re joined by Faisal Mushtaq, the CEO of Eze Lease.

Imagine being able to rent out your furniture, electrical appliances: like a microwave or fridge, and so much more since you’re unsure of your long-term plans. Meaning, it’ll reduce costs and ensure that you don’t need to go through the hassle of re-selling should you have to leave your apartment or home.

Pretty smart and Faisal thought this all up after a personal experience which led to the idea for EZE Lease.

Click the icon below and listen to how the rental process with Eze Lease works:

What is EZE Lease? A lifestyle rental platform that covers a lot and for affordable rates

A one-of-its-kind Lifestyle Rental Platform covering furniture, furnishing, electrical appliances and more. Revolutionising the way people enjoy and exhibit their luxury in both a sustainable and affordable manner.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EZE Lease (@officiallyeze)

Furniture, appliances, office furniture, electronics and the list goes on…

If you have a picnic planned and need cute little lamps, rugs and table settings that you’ll only use for that ONE time – this is a few of those many moments where EZE Lease comes in handy

