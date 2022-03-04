PODCAST: There’s A Website Where You Can Rent Furniture And Home Appliances In The UAE

Today on Dubai Works, we’re joined by Faisal Mushtaq, the CEO of Eze Lease.

Imagine being able to rent out your furniture, electrical appliances: like a microwave or fridge, and so much more since you’re unsure of your long-term plans. Meaning, it’ll reduce costs and ensure that you don’t need to go through the hassle of re-selling should you have to leave your apartment or home.

Pretty smart and Faisal thought this all up after a personal experience which led to the idea for EZE Lease.