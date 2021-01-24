Latest
The UnderDog Takes It: Poirier Knocks McGregor Out In The 2nd Round
Fight night is done and dusted and WHAT. A. SHOW.
The hype for UFC257 at the newly-opened Etihad Arena was real. This was the second time Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier would meet in the Octagon. In 2014, McGregor knocked Poirier out in two minutes, and this morning, Poirier entered the Octagon as an underdog with the fighting Irishman promising a two-minute knockout… That didn’t go to plan.
McGregor had an impressive first round, but Poirier held his ground and in Round 2, Poirer took an opportunity and landed some serious punches, ultimately knocking McGregor out halfway through the second round.
All footage via UFC
Poirier sealed the deal and fans went NUTS
DUSTIN POIRIER HAS DONE IT! MY GOODNESS! #UFC257
“I’m here to win”
*Note this video contains strong language
DUSTIN POIRIER HAS DONE IT! MY GOODNESS! #UFC257
Two wins vs Holloway.
One win vs McGregor.
Best boxer in the Octagon? 🥊 #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/HsuQMzwkFV
McGregor congratulated Poirier on the win and says he’s gutted, fighters are now 1:1
"I'm gutted." Conor McGregor reacts after his #UFC257 loss. pic.twitter.com/CJN7a2FuZg
Pure sportsmanship: Great to see respect between the two fighters
From beginning to end, all class this time 🤝
[ #UFC257 | #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/E5TFQvCChA
