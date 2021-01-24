The UnderDog Takes It: Poirier Knocks McGregor Out In The 2nd Round

Fight night is done and dusted and WHAT. A. SHOW.

The hype for UFC257 at the newly-opened Etihad Arena was real. This was the second time Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier would meet in the Octagon. In 2014, McGregor knocked Poirier out in two minutes, and this morning, Poirier entered the Octagon as an underdog with the fighting Irishman promising a two-minute knockout… That didn’t go to plan.

McGregor had an impressive first round, but Poirier held his ground and in Round 2, Poirer took an opportunity and landed some serious punches, ultimately knocking McGregor out halfway through the second round.

All footage via UFC

Poirier sealed the deal and fans went NUTS