د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

The UnderDog Takes It: Poirier Knocks McGregor Out In The 2nd Round

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Fight night is done and dusted and WHAT. A. SHOW.

The hype for UFC257 at the newly-opened Etihad Arena was real. This was the second time Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier would meet in the Octagon. In 2014, McGregor knocked Poirier out in two minutes, and this morning, Poirier entered the Octagon as an underdog with the fighting Irishman promising a two-minute knockout… That didn’t go to plan.

McGregor had an impressive first round, but Poirier held his ground and in Round 2, Poirer took an opportunity and landed some serious punches, ultimately knocking McGregor out halfway through the second round.

All footage via UFC

Poirier sealed the deal and fans went NUTS

“I’m here to win”

*Note this video contains strong language

McGregor congratulated Poirier on the win and says he’s gutted, fighters are now 1:1

Pure sportsmanship: Great to see respect between the two fighters

Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?