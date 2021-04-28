Dubai Police Arrested Those Involved In A Brawl That Left 3 Dead

The offenders were 13 people who were armed with knives and wooden bats.

Through the hard work and dedication of Dubai Police , a brawl was stopped and offenders were arrested in record time.

The violent brawl took place over a AED5000 debt

24 hours after the incident was reported, Dubai Police had the identified and put the suspects behind bars.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation, stated that the brawl occurred in an are that falls under the Naid Police Station jurisdiction.

Our officers were immediately dispatched to the scene. On arriving there, the police found three bodies and another three severely injured. Seven suspects managed to flee the scene before the police arrived.

Al Jallaf said.

With further investigation, we came to the conclusion that 13 people were involved in the violence act, including the six dead and injured. However, seven of them managed to flee the scene before our arrival.

Al Jallaf added.

After the police found the 3 bodies and the 3 individuals who were severely injured, they managed to arrest 10 suspects. Those who are injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Brig Al Jallaf added that the suspects have been referred to the authorities for further legal actions.

The Dubai Police urges community members to report any offensive behaviours or dangerous violations to the emergency number 999.