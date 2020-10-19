A Young Man Threatened Dubai Police And Now Faces A MINIMUM Fine Of AED250,000

A man has been arrested after he posted a video insulting Dubai Police on social media.

Dubai Police shared an image of the man who violated the UAE Cyber Crime law for threatening Police and using foul language in a video rant that went viral.

Doing so is punishable by UAE Cyber-Crime law and he now faces imprisonment or a fine of between AED250,000 and AED500,000. In a post shared to Dubai Police social media on Sunday, police confirmed that insulting a public employee is an aggravating circumstance of the crime.