A Young Man Threatened Dubai Police And Now Faces A MINIMUM Fine Of AED250,000
A man has been arrested after he posted a video insulting Dubai Police on social media.
Dubai Police shared an image of the man who violated the UAE Cyber Crime law for threatening Police and using foul language in a video rant that went viral.
Doing so is punishable by UAE Cyber-Crime law and he now faces imprisonment or a fine of between AED250,000 and AED500,000. In a post shared to Dubai Police social media on Sunday, police confirmed that insulting a public employee is an aggravating circumstance of the crime.
Think before you post
The UAE Cyber Crimes states that anyone who publishes information, news or data on a website or any information network or information technology means with the intention of harming the reputation, prestige, or status of the country or any of its institutions can be punished with a prison term and a fine not exceeding AED1 million (total).
This is not the first time an individual has been held accountable for threatening authorities on social media. The UAE has strict Cyber Crime laws in place, think before you post.