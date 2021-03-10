Police Dogs Will Detect COVID-19 Positive Cases Across The UAE

This special mobile unit of K9 police dogs will help to detect COVID-19 positive cases across the country

The dogs have been trained in detecting COVID-19 in people in an effort to support the work of frontline healthcare workers. They will mainly be deployed at major events with a large attendance sheet.

The ministry carried out an experiment to test the high speed sampling of suspected COVID positive cases. People would take a sample from their armpit and submit it to the team of healthcare provided. They would then collect the samples, place them in a funnel shaped cone for the dogs to sniff out. The process is carried out to avoid direct contact between the dogs and suspected cases.

According to a study found by Gulf News, stated the high levels of accuracy of detecting COVID-19. The study showed that from a sample of 1,000 people at COVID-19 screening centres, the dogs’ detection were 98% accurate with the PCR test results.