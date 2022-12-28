Public Figure Fozaza Talks About Anxiety And Egg-Freezing On The Unspoken Podcast

You know you’re in good company when you jump from topic to topic because there’s so much to cover! That’s exactly how it is with the Unspoken hosts, Sabine and Fouad and their podcast guest for the day, Fouzaza.

Remember, this is the podcast where they cover taboo, unconventional and uncomfortable topics and for the first episode, they had Alanoud Badr, aka Fozaza. She is a fashion and travel Instagram influencer with 1.2 million followers.

On the first episode of Unspoken, Fozaza talked about anxiety, egg freezing and being in the public eye

And just like the majority of people worldwide, Fozaza also began to feel anxiety and experience panic attacks during Covid 19

The pandemic was a very tough time and unfortunately, it took a toll on many!

Fouad then asked such a striking question that every woman can relate to. Being a woman meant finishing her education, getting married and having children but Fozaza’s experience is slightly different and thought-provoking

Unlike the traditional methods of getting married and having children, Fozaza spoke out about her journey with egg freezing

Continuing with the theme of women and bearing children, Fozaza points out that women have an expiry date of when they have children. Although we all say there’s no rush to settle down and have children, the biological clock is ticking and going to eventually stop.

In the region, egg freezing was only a procedure for the married woman but not anymore!

Fozaza is a public figure, no doubt, but does she ever feel like hiding or keeping things private?

She recommends placing your phone far away from you for hours or even days, breathe, and sit by the beach. Also she preaches others to talk to yourself and self-evaluate to check in on yourself.

Fozaza, although she’s a public figure, she’s a private person who shares what’s needed and keeps things to her inner circle when needed too. So if she’s in a relationship, will she tell the public?

Listen to the Unspoken podcast on any platform you use to listen to podcasts!