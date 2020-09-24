The 7-Hour ‘Flight To NOWHERE’ Sold Out In 10 Minutes

This head-scratcher has taken over the internet.

Aussie airline Qantas is selling a seven-hour ‘flight to nowhere’, ‘for people who missed flying’… And people are snapping it right up!

On October 10, the flight will do an Aussie tour, looping around Queensland and the Gold Coast, and will feature low flyovers over the Great Barrier Reef and Sydney Harbour.

The entire journey costs between AED2000 and AED9,900 per person, depending on if you want to travel business class, first or economy. 134 tickets went on sale and, surprisingly it actually sold out in 10 minutes!

134 tickets on sale, it sells out in 10 minutes and the internet is simply asking, “WHY?”