Radio Presenter Helen Farmer Has A Message For Those Who Believe The Lazy Stereotypes Of Dubai That Were Presented In A New Show
A recent TV show on Dubai made by a big broadcaster has been showcasing Dubai as everything that it isn’t. Any Dubai resident can testify to it – look no further than an epic response to the show by radio presenter Helen Farmer who’s been a long-time resident of Dubai.
Farmer took to Instagram to share her views on the show.
She particularly mentions how the show chose to overlook the “thousands of people who live a pretty normal life here.”
Her post drew much admiration from many who’ve experienced what life in Dubai really is like.
Even tourists to Dubai could relate with her post.